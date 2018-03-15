Raiders, WR Jordy Nelson closing in on deal

They wined him. They dined him. On Thursday, they prepared to sign him.

OAKLAND, Calif. — They wined him. They dined him.

On Thursday, they are now preparing to sign him.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson arrived in the Bay Area on Wednesday for a visit with the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr played a central role in his recruitment as did Edgar Bennett, Nelson’s former wide receivers coach in Green Bay. Discussions continued over dinner and are expected to culminate in a deal, a source confirmed Thursday.

ESPN first reported Thursday morning that a deal between Nelson and the Raiders appeared imminent.

“This is going to get done,” one source told the outlet.

After Nelson is secured, the Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Amari Cooper, Nelson, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson thereby will sit atop the team’s depth chart at wide receiver.

Nelson, 33 in May, has spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. In that span, he’s totaled 550 career catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Last season was a down year for Nelson from a production standpoint, although quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ absence for most of the season carried notable influence. He finished with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

