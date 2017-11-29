Raiders WR Michael Crabtree wins appeal for 1-game suspension

A Tuesday phone call with an NFL appeal officer proved productive for Michael Crabtree. The Raiders wide receiver had Monday’s two-game suspension reduced to a one-game absence. He will miss this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but return on Dec. 10 against Kansas City.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Michael Crabtree spoke Tuesday afternoon with Derrick Brooks, a former NFL linebacker and current league official who oversaw his appeal hearing.

Their phone conversation proved a productive one.

The Raiders wide receiver had Monday’s two-game suspension reduced to a one-game absence. He will miss this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but return in time for a crucial Dec. 10 divisional game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. He also recoups $398,897 in combined salary and roster bonus he would’ve lost for being suspended that game.

That amount still will be forfeited for this weekend. The Raiders will retain it instead.

Crabtree’s suspension mainly stemmed from an elongated tussle with cornerback Aqib Talib early in Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Talib, who yanked off Crabtree’s chain necklace for the second time since Jan. 1, also had his two-game suspension cut in half.

The NFL did not disclose an explanation for the leniency following its separate appeal hearings.

A hint may have come several hours before, however, when league spokesman Joe Lockhart elaborated on the players’ punishment during a conference call with reporters. He indicated a message was being sent with Monday’s initial announcement.

“I think a two-game suspension is designed to both discipline appropriately a player but also get their attention,” Lockhart said. “And I expect this has gotten their attention.”

Crabtree’s and Talib’s physical interaction spanned about 45 seconds, beginning on the Raiders’ fifth offensive play. It spilled onto the Broncos’ sideline and then midfield. Ultimately, it caused more than a four-minute delay in action. Crabtree threw at least three punches. Left tackle Donald Penn threw at least one punch on cornerback Brendan Langley. Right guard Gabe Jackson was among the several players who intervened, although he was the only other ejected; he made contact with an official.

Tight end Clive Walford and left guard Kelechi Osemele entered the fight area, joining Jackson and Penn as being entangled with Broncos players.

‘No place in this game’

On Monday, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote Crabtree a letter explaining the initial punishment. The league took under consideration that Crabtree punched cornerback Chris Harris Jr.in the stomach on a run play directly preceding the Talib incident. Harris exited the game but later returned.

“Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over,” Runyan wrote. “Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and League personnel, including one of our Game Officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation. Finally, during the ensuing altercation, you grabbed and twisted that same opponent’s facemask and threw a punch at him. … Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations.”

The NFL did not suspend or fine Talib for having snatched Crabtree’s necklace during the 2016 regular-season finale.

The Raiders now move forward without Crabtree and perhaps Amari Cooper.

Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Johnny Holton and rookie Isaac Whitney likely will be the Raiders’ wide receivers on Sunday. Whitney is set to be promoted from the practice squad this week, sources said Tuesday. Cooper has yet to be ruled out. But his availability figures to be a challenge, given he suffered a concussion and sprained his left ankle Sunday.

The Raiders return to practice Wednesday.

Under the parameters of his suspension, Crabtree is not permitted to attend.

