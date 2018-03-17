Raiders WR Seth Roberts secures $4.25 million for 2018

Seth Roberts had a day circled on his calendar. He can relax. It came and went Friday as hoped.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) fights for more yardage after a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Brett Boyko (57) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Seth Roberts (10), and tight end Jared Cook (87), congratulate wide receiver Johnny Holton (16), after Holton scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) fights for more yardage after a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seth Roberts had a day circled on his calendar.

He can relax. It came and went Friday as hoped.

The Raiders wide receiver signed a two-year extension last summer. A key provision guaranteed his $2.25 million salary and $2 million roster bonus if still on the roster by the third day of the league year. With that day being Friday, Roberts’ $4.25 million in base earnings for 2018 are secured.

He can make an additional $200,000 in workout bonuses and a possible $300,000 in performance incentives.

The contract has proven favorable for Roberts.

Today reason for Raiders WR Seth Roberts to celebrate. For being on roster, he receives a $2 million roster bonus. And his $2.25M salary for 2018 becomes fully guaranteed. Part of extension signed last August. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 16, 2018

If not for the extension, he would have become a restricted free agent this week. The Raiders surely would have tendered him, most likely at the second-round amount of $2.746 million. Such a tender would pay Roberts about $1.5 million less than he is making under his current deal — or $1.7 million less when including the workout bonus.

This comes with fairly little downside for Roberts.

The extension did delay his scheduled entrance into unrestricted free agency next year. But the Raiders essentially are paying Roberts $1.5 million to $1.7 million more to maintain team control of his roster status in 2019. Roberts will be due a $4.45 million base salary that year with the same roster and performance bonuses as in 2018.

Roberts, 27, caught 43 of 65 passes for 455 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Griff Whalen, Johnny Holton, Keon Hatcher and Isaac Whitney form the depth chart at wide receiver.

Long snapper signed

The team signed former Chicago Bears long snapper Andrew DePaola on Friday morning. The four-year deal is worth $4.27 million, including $875,000 guaranteed, a source said.

The Raiders also have long snappers Andrew East and Bradley Northnagel, both of whom signed a reserve/future contract in January. One of them figures to be waived soon.

Jon Condo, 36, handled the role for the Raiders for the past 11 seasons. His contract expired Wednesday. The Raiders notified him this month that they would be moving in a new direction.

DePaola, 30, spent one season in Chicago. That followed a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notable

— The Raiders signed former UC Davis punter Colby Wadman. He will serve as a camp backup for Marquette King.

— Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald reportedly had a recent visit with the Raiders. He began his career in 2009 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was on the staff then.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.