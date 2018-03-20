Report: DT Ndamukong Suh to visit Raiders on Wednesday

Ndamukong Suh will find himself at the Raiders facility. His arrival begs a question: Can they find the money to keep him there?

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Ndamukong Suh will find himself at the Raiders facility on Wednesday.

His arrival begs a question: Can they find the money to keep him there?

Suh scored a historic contract when last a free agent in 2015, drawing a six-year deal from the Miami Dolphins worth up to $114.4 million. It guaranteed him $60 million in a state without income taxes. He will visit the Raiders next as part of his free agency tour, according to ESPN.

His California swing started Tuesday with the Los Angeles Rams.

It is unclear exactly how much money per year Suh, 31, will command this time. It is equally unclear just how the Raiders figure to be financially competitive when making an offer.

The club has been looking to complete an extension for defensive end Khalil Mack this offseason. And for another two years, the Raiders are tentatively scheduled to play in California, which has the highest state income taxes in the country, before moving to Las Vegas.

Since Sunday, the Raiders have traded wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, in part to save money. They traded fullback Jamize Olawale, in part to save money. They were unable to close on wide receiver Ryan Grant because it’s believed the Indianapolis Colts offered him more money.

Now, here comes Suh.

If nothing else, the financial question for the Raiders is a fascinating one — as would be the fit if they’re able to solve it. Suh’s presence would help relieve pressure from Mack, whom offensive coordinators scheme to double and triple team over the course of a season.

Suh, a six-time Pro Bowler, has started 126 of a possible 128 games since entering the NFL in 2010.

