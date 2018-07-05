Report: Gareon Conley sues woman who accused him of rape

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the Raiders’ 2017 first-round pick has filed charges against the woman who accused him of rape last year.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley takes questions from the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Gareon Conley story has a new chapter.

The case against Conley eventually went before a grand jury, which declined charges against him.

Conley is now suing the woman, claiming he lost money because of his draft-day slide as well as a potential endorsement deal from Nike.

A representative from the Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

TMZ cited court documents it obtained, in which it reports Conley said the woman “aggressively tried to have sex with him during the night in question, but he turned her down and she was embarrassed,” and lied to officials about the alleged incident.

Conley claims the woman is liable for “malicious criminal prosecution,” according to the documents obtained by TMZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.