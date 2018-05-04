Report: Raiders add linebacker, leader in Derrick Johnson

First, it was NaVorro Bowman. Now, it is Derrick Johnson.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) pursues him during the first half of a NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — First, it was NaVorro Bowman.

Now, it is Derrick Johnson.

For the second time in seven months, the Raiders added a veteran linebacker who previously spent the entirety of his decorated career with a rival. Bowman joined the Raiders after seven-plus seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. On Friday, Johnson reportedly agreed to terms following a 13-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Media first reported the agreement.

Johnson becomes the oldest player on the Raiders’ roster. He will turn 36 on Nov. 22, which is 10 days before the first of two December matchups with the Chiefs. He is a four-time Pro Bowler who has started 169 of 182 career games with 1,151 tackles, 27 1/2 sacks, 14 interceptions and 22 forced fumbles.

Off the field, Johnson was highly regarded for his impact in the community and locker room. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was aware of such attributes from his broadcasting career with ESPN. He also is close friends with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Last October, Bowman similarly joined the Raiders on a one-year contract. The team hopes the investment in Johnson proves as as fruitful. Bowman offered needed leadership to the position while recording 89 tackles, a total tied for the team lead despite having missed the first six games.

Johnson visited the Raiders on Thursday. He is their latest veteran addition under Gruden.

Of the 18 players on the roster who are 29 or older, 14 were signed since March.

