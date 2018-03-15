Report: Raiders agree on 1-year deal with RB Doug Martin

The Raiders have been in discussions with running back Doug Martin for weeks. On Thursday, talk finally turned into action.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have been in discussions with Doug Martin for weeks.

On Thursday, talk finally turned into action.

The running back reportedly agreed to a one-year contract. He is expected to serve as depth to the club’s lead back, a role in which Marshawn Lynch is presently penciled to occupy. Lynch is currently due a $1 million roster bonus if he’s still on the roster Sunday.

NFL Media first reported Martin’s contract.

Martin, 29, had an uneven six-year tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In two seasons (2012 and 2015), he exceeded 1,400 rushing yards. In the other four, he failed to reach 500. Production correlated with health, as those two banner years were his lone 16-game campaigns.

Listed at 5 feet, 9 inches and 223 pounds, he is a physical runner with limitations in the passing game, more in the mold of Lynch than reserves Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

Martin and Raiders left tackle Donald Penn were Bucs teammates in 2012 and 2013.

