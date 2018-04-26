Report: Raiders’ Gareon Conley faces civil suit tied to rape accusation

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was named a defendant this month in a civil lawsuit tied to a rape accusation last April that produced no arrest or charges following a criminal investigation, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A grand jury determined in August not to pursue the case. The Raiders were aware of the matter when selecting Conley, 22, in the first round last April.

The lawsuit also named a Cleveland hotel and Conley’s management group.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim states in a court document that she sustained “serious physical, psychological, emotional and mental injuries” from her encounter with Conley.

Conley has adamantly denied any criminal wrongdoing in the incident. The former Ohio State standout passed a lie detector test before the Raiders drafted him No. 24 overall.

