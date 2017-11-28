Status of Raiders’ Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree remains in doubt

Raiders WRs Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle) and Michael Crabtree (possible suspension) each face multiple hurdles to play this weekend against the New York Giants.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is taken off the field by trainers after being knocked unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree each face multiple hurdles to play this weekend.

Cooper must not only recover from a concussion he sustained Sunday. He suffered a second injury on the same play, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday.

As for Crabtree, the NFL is evaluating not only the chain-snatching incident involving Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. There is what allegedly occurred on the prior play, too.

Two Raiders wide receivers. Two statuses in doubt.

Del Rio addressed the situations involving his playmakers during a Monday news conference. He couldn’t say for certain whether either will face the New York Giants this Sunday afternoon in Oakland. Cooper appears unlikely, as he is in the concussion protocol and has a “tweaked” ankle, Del Rio said. An NFL spokesman on Monday afternoon said a possible suspension for Crabtree is “under review.”

Del Rio did not offer expansive detail on Cooper’s left ankle injury, which is believed to be a high sprain.

He elaborated more on the hit’s nature.

Immediately following Sunday’s 21-14 win, Del Rio expressed his distaste for Broncos safety Darian Stewart’s shoulder-first blow to Cooper’s head and neck area. It came with about five minutes remaining in the first half and appeared to knock Cooper unconscious.

“It was a vicious hit,” Del Rio said Sunday. “The kind we’re trying to remove from our game, quite frankly. You see less and less of those. I’m sure the league will take a hard look at it. Those are the kinds of impact hits that don’t need to be a part of our game right now. The guy is clearly defenseless and got targeted right in the head.”

Broncos coach Vance Joseph took exception Monday to that statement.

He told Denver-area reporters that Stewart himself was injured on the play because he actively tried to avoid contacting Cooper in the head and neck area. Cooper also ducked his head before contact.

“As a coach,” Joseph said, “when things happen on the field, you have to go back and watch the tape before you make comments like that. There were four, five plays in that game that I didn’t like either, but I wouldn’t speak on that after a football game. … It was not a dirty play in my opinion.”

On Monday, Del Rio softened his characterization of the play.

“In looking at it, in being honest, I think Amari did duck his head as the guy was approaching,” Del Rio said. “That makes it a little harder on the defender. That was probably the one piece that I didn’t have access to prior to that comment. The reality is, it’s harder to be a defensive guy when the offensive guy is ducking his head. That makes it a little more complicated.”

The NFL is expected to announce no later than Tuesday whether any suspensions will be levied against Crabtree and/or Talib. They were at the center of a fight between several players. Punches were thrown. Right guard Gabe Jackson joined Crabtree and Talib as having been ejected; he made contact with an official.

Jackson is expected to be fined $30,387 without a suspension.

As it relates to Crabtree, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. alleged Crabtree “sucker punched” him in the stomach on the play before the Talib squabble. There is video evidence supporting Crabtree indeed delivering a slug with his right hand. But that exchange was during a play, between the lines.

Maybe it could be considered a cheap shot. It also was football. Harris, following a brief exit, returned to action.

Crabtree ran only two routes Sunday and played five snaps overall. He essentially missed an entire game already for throwing punches at Talib after Talib ripped off his necklace during a game for the second time since Jan. 1.

“That’s for the league to decide,” Del Rio said of a suspension. “I would hope not. Based on what I saw, I wouldn’t think there would be that type of reaction.”

