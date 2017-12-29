Todd Downing shoulders blame for Raiders’ offensive woes

After a disappointing first season as the Raiders offensive coordinator, Todd Downing looks towards the future by taking accountability.

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing, left, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ALAMEDA, Calif. —It was a tough first season for offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The Raiders’ sixth-ranked total offense from last year declined significantly this season under Downing. With an offense now ranked 19th in the NFL, Downing believes in taking accountability and looking ahead.

“I definitely look in the mirror first,” Downing said Thursday. “I have plenty of notes on things I want to do differently going forward. I would hope that that would be a leadership quality that would translate to other people doing the same. If we all take that approach I think we’ll like the result moving forward.”

Downing was promoted from quarterback coach to offensive coordinator in January after the Raiders decided to move on from his predecessor, Bill Musgrave.

As the rookie offensive coordinator failed to meet expectations, speculation has begun to mount on whether he’ll be back in Oakland next season. Job security is not on Downing’s mind ahead of the Raiders’ season finale in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“I live in the moment,” Downing said. “I try to be the best version of myself I can be each individual day. My task right now is to get this offense ready to play the Chargers. Until Sunday is over, I really won’t even think about it.”

Notables

— Offensive lineman Vadal Alexander (concussion) and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday.

— Cornerback David Amerson (foot), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand/ankle), tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (ankle/illness), cornerback Dexter McDonald (knee), defensive back Keith McGill II (knee), and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) were all limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

