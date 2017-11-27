Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders win over the Broncos, including Michael Crabtree’s fight with Aqib Talib, the team’s first interception as well as the team’s hopes in the AFC West race.
Vegas Nation: A brawl, a pick, a Raider playoff hope — VIDEO
Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders win over the Broncos, including Michael Crabtree’s fight with Aqib Talib, the team’s first interception as well as the team’s hopes in the AFC West race.
x
November 26, 2017 - 8:59 pm
Updated November 26, 2017 - 9:28 pm