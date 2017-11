Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Patriots and Derek Carr missing the groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium in Las Vegas.

Bryan Salmond and Raider beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Patriots and Derek Carr missing the groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium in Las Vegas.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.