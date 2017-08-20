ad-fullscreen
Raiders

Vegas Nation: Derek Carr returns to lead Raiders offense

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2017 - 1:51 am
 

The Raiders lost to the Rams 24-21 during the preseason home opener Saturday.

Quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut with 100 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders defense had a forgetful night after allowing Rams quarterback Jared Goff to complete 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the Raiders’ second preseason game. Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

