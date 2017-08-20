Vegas Nation: Derek Carr returns to lead Raiders offense

The Raiders lost to the Rams 24-21 during the preseason home opener Saturday.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) talks on the sideline with quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre applies pressure during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) takes a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut with 100 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders defense had a forgetful night after allowing Rams quarterback Jared Goff to complete 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the Raiders’ second preseason game. Check out the video above.

