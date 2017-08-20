Vegas Nation: Derek Carr returns to lead Raiders offense

The Raiders lost to the Rams 24-21 during the preseason home opener Saturday.
Quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut with 100 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders defense had a forgetful night after allowing Rams quarterback Jared Goff to complete 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.
The Vegas Nation crew recaps the Raiders’ second preseason game. Check out the video above.
