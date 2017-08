There was a feeling of relief in the air and a little bit of fun on the field as the Raiders closed out their Napa training camp on Thursday.

Vegas Nation: Raiders have some fun on the final day of camp (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Gehlken and Bryan Salmond have that, a look ahead to the Los Angeles Rams and Marshawn’s Lynch’s response to questions about him sitting for the national anthem in the latest Vegas Nation video.

