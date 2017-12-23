Vegas Nation: Raiders juggle roster to shore up the line — VIDEO

A busy Friday for roster moves as the Raiders place two players on season-ending injured reserve and bring in reinforcements. Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken has all the updates.

Offensive tackle Donald Penn and backup interior lineman John Feliciano have been placed on injured reserve.

The Raiders bring in offensive lineman Ian Silberman from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, and promote linebacker Brady Sheldon from the Raiders’ practice squad.

Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken also has updates on Rodney Hudson and Amari Cooper as the Monday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles approaches.

