Vegas Nation: Raiders keeping things light

Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss how the Raiders are handling their bye week, including what the players have planned in order to recharge for the rest of the season.

The Raiders are on a bye week at a perfect time, quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday.

“Let’s recharge a little bit, let’s get fresh, get some guys healthy that are banged up,” he said. “This is a great time to get healthy again, for everybody.”

The team will practice Thursday and then players will have four days off. Coaches will be taking a hard look at what they have done, after moving from last place in the AFC West to second place in the division with Sunday’s win over Miami.

