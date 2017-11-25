Vegas Nation: Raiders prep for division rival Broncos — VIDEO

Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders’ preparation for the Broncos.

New Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano will have a familiar opponent on Sunday, with former Raiders assistant Bill Musgrave guiding the Denver Broncos’ offense.

The Raiders have a shot and ending their streak of games without an interception as second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch gets the start for the Broncos. But the Raiders again will be without injured cornerback David Amerson.

Another factor as the Raiders defend their home field in a division battle: a 73 percent chance of rain at game time.

