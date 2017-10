Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders offense will be affected now that Marshawn Lynch is suspended for one game.

The Raiders will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will try to continue the momentum from their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

