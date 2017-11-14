Vegas Nation: Raiders stadium groundbreaking — VIDEO

There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State.
The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.
The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.