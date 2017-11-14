Vegas Nation: Raiders stadium groundbreaking — VIDEO

There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State.

There's still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team's relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis' desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State.

The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.