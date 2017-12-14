Host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders’ extensive list of injuries.
Vegas Nation: Tough loss, injuries affecting Raiders — VIDEO
Host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders’ extensive list of injuries.
x
December 13, 2017 - 11:01 pm