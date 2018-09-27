Rams-Vikings game to feature 2 female commentators for first time

Amazon announced Thursday that Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will provide commentary and analysis for the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings game Thursday night and for 11 additional games streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm, courtesy of Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE — Two female journalists will call an NFL game for the first time ever Thursday night.

“NFL fans will hear history made this season — bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” Greg Hart, vice president of Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement. “Our customers around the world love to stream football — we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

Kremer is currently a correspondent with NFL Network and HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” as well as a co-host for CBS Sports Network’s “We Need To Talk.” Storm is an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter, including the Monday Night Football edition.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said in a statement. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

“I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea,” Storm said in a statement. “A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I’m excited to get to work!”

Amazon Prime also will offer audio of the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in addition to the Storm-Kremer duo, Spanish-language announcers and a U.K. English broadcast team.