‘Rather significant’ issue separates Raiders return to Oakland

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — One final obstacle separates the Raiders from a lease agreeement to occupy the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for at least one more season, and if unresolved, it could derail the arrangement entirely, a local official said Wednesday.

Scott McKibben, executive director of the Coliseum Authority, did not go into specifics on the snag but characteritzed it as “rather significant.”

McKibben said the issue surfaced when the Raiders presented it last Friday, adding the hurdle could “put us in a position where there’s not a deal.” He expects an answer from the club, one way or the other, within the next couple days. A vote is possible on the lease next week if the issue is ironed out accordingly.

“On the business terms of this deal, we’re 95 percent there,” said McKibben, who updated city and county representatives Wednesday during a closed-session Coliseum Authority meeting. “But there is this one big issue that we need to get worked out…I’m hoping we’ll have an answer today or tomorrow about how they feel about this open issue.”

A Raiders spokesman did not immediately return request for comment.

Under the pending lease agreement, the Raiders will pay $7.5 million to rent the Coliseum in 2019 and carry a $10.5 million option to use the facility in 2020 should construction on a $1.8 billion stadium project in Las Vegas be delayed.

