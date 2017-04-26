RB Marshawn Lynch to join Raiders once he passes physical

After spending a year in retirement, running back Marshawn Lynch agreed to terms to join the Oakland Raiders. He was enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

OAKLAND — No matter how long they looked, no matter how deep a running back class this is considered to be, the Raiders weren’t about to find in the draft someone of Marshawn Lynch’s track record or ties to their community.

Now, it’s just about time for that action.

Lynch has agreed to terms with the Raiders, a source confirmed Wednesday morning. The deal comes one day before the three-day, seven-round draft is scheduled to begin. Exact terms are unclear, although the NFL Network reported that Lynch is due a $3 million salary in 2017 and can earn $2 million more if he reaches 1,000 rushing yards.

The outlet also first reported the Raiders and Seahawks agreed to swap late-round draft picks in 2018 in a trade for Lynch’s rights. He must pass a Wednesday physical to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old spent the past few days volunteering in Haiti and past year in retirement. A chance to play in Oakland for his hometown franchise, whose eventual relocation to Las Vegas was approved in March, was too attractive an opportunity to forgo. He missed football, per a source close to him, but also has a close relationship with the community. He attended Oakland Technical High and played college football up the road in Berkeley at California.

The Raiders went 12-4 last season before parting with running back Latavius Murray in free agency.

It all lined up.

Adding Lynch without sparing a 2017 draft pick allows the Raiders to focus largely on defense in this draft. This was their plan all along, but without him on the roster, the team figured to invest at the running back position in some fashion with its eight selections.

There still is a long-term need at the position; Lynch is not expected to be a Raider by the time the franchise relocates to Las Vegas. But that is no matter now.

The team is still in Oakland.

This move, in part, was for Oakland.