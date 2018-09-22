Records give first glimpse of Raiders’ Henderson headquarters

The planned facility near Executive Airport Drive and St. Rose Parkway would house 1½ indoor football fields, a 200-seat theater, a training center and office space. At 323,000 square-feet, the planned headquarters is about twice the size of the MGM Grand’s casino.

Officials plan to finish the Raiders' Henderson headquarters by spring 2020. The planned facility would be home to offices, training facilities and 4 1/2 football fields.

New records reveal the first glimpse of what the Raiders want in their Henderson headquarters and practice facility.

Outside the complex, the team plans to have three more fields, fan seating, and a pool. At least 400 parking spaces are planned for the area.

Henderson officials reviewed the team’s first submission of design plans on Thursday.

Barbra Coffee, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said the facility will be a catalyst for development in an area that is expected to grow in coming years.

“This offers us an enhanced ability to attract other national and regional headquarter operations as they tend to cluster together,” Coffee said in an email.

According to Coffee, the Raiders have committed to investing an estimated $75 million in the facility’s first phase. The goal is to complete construction on the headquarters by spring of 2020. The team has tentatively said that it would break ground in November, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. It is unclear how quickly the planning and approval process will take.

The Raiders are scheduled to begin playing in the new 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium in the 2020 season.

The plans for the team’s headquarters represent the first phase in the development of a roughly 55-acre plot of land that the Raiders got for half of its appraised value.

“It was fortunate that we had the right size property at the right time to attract this project which will create significant economic impact in our city and in our region,” Coffee said.

Football players aside, the project will create about 250 full-time jobs, she said.

Richards said the Raiders’ relocation to Southern Nevada has already spurred development near the planned training facility.

Henderson’s City Council has recently approved several zoning changes to allow for development near the future home of the team.

The facility will be built within the Sage Mountain master plan, which officials envision being outfitted with sleek office buildings, businesses to support the executive airport and nearby neighborhoods, and usable open spaces.

The site offers development opportunities similar to the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco, Texas, which includes shops, restaurants and a hotel on land owned by the team.

Additional phases to develop the Raiders’ site will be submitted to the city once plans are completed, according to a Sept. 11 letter from development consultant Lebene Ohene to Henderson officials.

If the team requests any waivers to existing code after receiving comments from city staff, then the plans will require a decision from the city’s planning commission.

The design of the building echoes that of the stadium being built across Interstate 15 from the south end of the Strip. Its planned exterior would match the team’s colors of silver and black, and building materials include studded metal panels, aluminum wrap panels at the base of the building, and aluminum wrapped columns, according to Ohene’s letter.

Repeated attempts to reach the Raiders were unsuccessful.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.