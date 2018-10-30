Reinforcements coming for Raiders’ run defense

A-gaps don’t get any wider in the NFL than one the Raiders allowed last Sunday. Fortunately, interior help is coming.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The hole was 18 feet wide.

In the first quarter, the Raiders were tasked with defending a shotgun draw to Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines. The run was designed to hit the A-gap — the lane between center and guard. What wasn’t planned was the lane’s size, as rookie defensive tackle Mo Hurst fired late off the snap and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald was pushed aside.

A-gaps don’t get any wider in the NFL.

Fortunately, interior help is coming.

The Raiders expect a couple linemen to return in the coming weeks. The first is defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, whom coach Jon Gruden indicated could make his 2018 debut Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. Nose tackle Justin Ellis might be activated from injured reserve and play as early as Nov. 18 at the Arizona Cardinals.

These developments should boost the team’s run-stopping efforts.

Indianapolis romped to 222 rushing yards Sunday in a 42-28 Raiders loss. On the aforementioned play, safety Erik Harris tackled Hines, demonstrating open-field patience and technique to contain the gash to a 9-yard gain.

Vanderdoes, a 2017 third-round pick, suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of the team’s season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 31. Last week, he practiced for the first time since the injury. Thursday is the first game in which he’s eligible to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Ellis injured his foot in Week 1.

Clemmings likely done

The Raiders’ thin depth at offensive tackle shrunk even thinner.

T.J. Clemmings suffered a knee injury Sunday on a third-quarter extra point. An MRI on Monday revealed a serious ailment that, pending a second opinion, could require surgery. Gruden said that he expects Clemmings to be placed on injured reserve this week.

Notable

— Behind a healthier offensive line, quarterback Derek Carr wasn’t sacked Sunday. He was sacked four or more times each of the previous four games, including six times Oct. 14 by the Seattle Seahawks in London. “I was really pleased with our line,” Gruden said Monday. “After not playing particularly well collectively in London, that group of five really responded and played well for us (Sunday).”

— It would be “very difficult” for running back Marshawn Lynch to return this season, Gruden said. He added that he wouldn’t close the door. Lynch (groin) is on injured reserve. He technically could be activated in time for a Christmas Eve game against the Denver Broncos. But the Raiders can activate only two players from IR each season. Ellis is one candidate. Right tackle Donald Penn (groin) is another.

