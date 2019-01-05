Report: Raiders to hire former Colts GM Ryan Grigson

A former NFL general manager is reportedly joining the Raiders to help new GM Mike Mayock.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson walks the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, left, talks with Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, right, before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson watches before the start of an NFL football game between the Colts and the Houston Texans in Indianapolis. The Colts fired Grigson on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson walks down the field before an NFL football game between the Colts and the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis. The Colts fired Grigson on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A former NFL general manager is reportedly joining the Raiders.

Pro Football Talk cited a league source Friday morning when calling it a “done deal” between Ryan Grigson and the organization. Grigson served as the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager between 2012 and 2016 seasons. He worked as an advisor for the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and Seattle Seahawks last year.

The team did not announce any hirings Friday. People close to Grigson declined to confirm the report.

Grigson, 46, would add welcome experience to the personnel department.

The Raiders hired Mike Mayock as general manager this week. Mayock, a versatile broadcaster who specialized as an NFL Network draft analyst, has earned respect for his scouting ability. But this also is his first career front-office job. Someone of Grigson’s background stands to become a valuable resource to Mayock when overseeing the minutiae that accompanies day-to-day roster maintenance.

“One of the things I told these guys,” Mayock said during Monday’s introductory news conference, “and I’m a big believer in when we met was that I don’t have all the answers. To sit in there and try to pretend that I did, I think, would be disingenuous. And the bottom line for me, I was very honest, were some things I needed some help with.”

Indianapolis did not record a losing season in Grigson’s five years. The Colts finished 11-5 with a playoff berth in his first three seasons and 8-8 without a postseason appearance the final two.

Grigson since has publicly expressed regret with how he communicated with certain people during his tenure, proving to be too rigid at times. His time in Indianapolis afforded a learning experience for future opportunities.

The Raiders dismissed director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales on Wednesday.

Notable

— To end the 2018 season, 17 of the 53 players on the Raiders’ active roster — 32.1 percent — were part of the organization in 2017.

— Despite a 4-12 record, the Raiders were 3-1 last season in games decided by three points or fewer. In the past five years, the Raiders are 14-6 in such games. That 70 percent win rate is second in the NFL to the New England Patriots, who are 7-2 (77.8 percent) in that span.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com.