Review-Journal NFL rankings heading into Week 3

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff tosses his hat to the fans after their 34-0 win against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley dives over the goal line for a two-point conversion against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Rams 2-0 (4). Everything is going right for the Rams on offense and defense. But they’ve had an easy schedule to open the season. They’ll be tested against the Chargers this week in the battle for L.A.

2. Jaguars 2-0 (5). No Leonard Fournette? No problem. The Jaguars finally let Blake Bortles loose and he repaid them with four touchdowns against the Patriots.

3. Vikings 1-0-1 (3). Missed field goals, questionable roughing the passer calls and a distasteful tie. The Vikings didn’t get the win against the Packers, but Kirk Cousins so far is worth the money.

4. Chiefs 2-0 (6). Patrick Mahomes went into Pittsburgh and unleashed six touchdowns. The second-year quarterback is for real.

5. Packers 1-0-1 (8). For three quarters, the Packers defense contained the Vikings offense. That bodes well for Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowl aspirations.

6. Eagles 1-1 (1). The banged-up defending champions laid an egg versus the Buccaneers. But they get their star quarterback Carson Wentz back on Sunday.

7. Patriots 1-1 (2). Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski got punched in the mouth by the vaunted Jaguars defense. They’ve added help by acquiring Josh Gordon.

8. Falcons 1-1 (11). Matt Ryan and the Falcons quieted the critics for a week after scoring 31 points in a victory over the Panthers.

9. Buccaneers 2-0 (12). It might be time to believe in Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. They have a quarterback controversy brewing with Jameis Winston returning after Week 3.

10. Panthers 1-1 (7). Cam Newton is lacking weapons but he’s trying his best to carry the offense on a weekly basis.

11. Bengals 2-0 (19). Cincinnati seems like a legit playoff team, but losing Joe Mixon for a few weeks is going to hurt.

12. Broncos 2-0 (13). After a dreadful opening half, Case Keenum led the Broncos to a comeback win over the Raiders.

13. Steelers 0-1-1 (10). Le’Veon Bell hasn’t reported, Antonio Brown might want out and the Steelers are still winless. The ship is sinking fast.

14. Ravens 1-1 (9). The jury is still out on the Ravens. They crushed the Bills in Week 1 and played catchup versus the Bengals last week.

15. Saints 1-1 (16). If it wasn’t for Zane Gonzalez missing field goals, the Saints would be staring at an 0-2 deficit.

16. Dolphins 2-0 (21). Has anyone paid attention to the Dolphins? Somehow they’re 2-0. They get the Raiders this week.

17. Chargers 1-1 (24). The Chargers bounced back with a win against the lowly Bills. Let’s see if they can sustain this momentum.

18. Bears 1-1 (22). Khalil Mack and the Bears defense are playing at a high level, but the same can’t be said for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

19. 49ers 1-1 (23). Defenses have adjusted to Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s his turn to make the adjustments.

20. Cowboys 1-1 (29). Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were all smiles after a dominant win against the Giants.

21. Colts 1-1 (27). Andrew Luck is still rusty but he got the Colts in the win column versus the Redskins.

22. Titans 1-1 (28). Someone had to win that ugly Titans-Texans game.

23. Redskins 1-1 (17). Washington took two steps back in its loss against the Colts.

24. Texans 0-2 (15). Deshaun Watson hasn’t found his rhythm since returning from a knee injury.

25. Jets 1-1 (18). Sam Darnold and Jets came back to earth after a turnover-filled day.

26. Browns 0-1-1 (20). The Browns can’t catch a break. They’re inching closer to their first win in nearly two years.

27. Giants 0-2 (14). New York is getting nowhere if the offensive line can’t protect Eli Manning.

28. Raiders 0-2 (26). Another second-half meltdown for Chucky’s Raiders.

29. Seahawks 0-2 (25). These aren’t the same Seahawks anymore.

30. Lions 0-2 (30). Matt Patricia still in search of his first win as a head coach.

31. Cardinals 0-2 (31). Time to panic in Arizona. Start the Josh Rosen era already.

32. Bills 0-2 (32). It could get worse for the Bills with LeSean McCoy injured.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.