The Raiders will look to keep their playoff hopes alive by bringing home a win against the New England Patriots in Mexico City on Sunday.

Preview of the Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots from Mexico City (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney break down what the Raiders will need to do to emerge victorious against the No. 1 team in the AFC East.

The game will take place at Estadio Azteca and the Raiders will be the home team.