Review-Journal’s Week 12 NFL rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles retained their No. 1 ranking in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s weekly NFL rankings. The Eagles host the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) slides after making an interception in the fourth quarter as Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) defends at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) runs after a reception in the third quarter against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) fumbles the ball after being hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov 19, 2-17. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) reacts to scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a fourth quarter touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Bene Benwikere (23) at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates his fourth quarter interception with Corey Graham (24) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass against Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) and safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) raise their fists doing the national anthem before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked in the fourth quarter by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates his fourth quarter interception with Corey Graham (24) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Nov. 19, 2017. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Eagles 9-1 (1). The Eagles dismantled the Cowboys last week and now host the Bears. Philadelphia will be flying high heading into December.

2. Patriots 8-2 (2). Suddenly the AFC feels like a one-team race. It’s ridiculous what Tom Brady is doing at age 40.

3. Steelers 8-2 (4). It took awhile, but the Steelers finally scored more than 30 points in a game this season. They might be the only team in the AFC capable of beating the Patriots.

4. Vikings 8-2 (5). Minnesota’s dominant defense held the Rams’ explosive offense to seven points. The Vikings have signature wins over the Rams and Saints.

5. Saints 8-2 (6). The Saints went back to relying on the arm of Drew Brees. The future Hall of Famer went 11 of 11 down the stretch to lift New Orleans over Washington in overtime in Week 11.

6. Rams 7-3 (3). The young Rams got a wake-up call in Minnesota. They now get the Saints at home during their brutal stretch of games.

7. Jaguars 7-3 (11). Jacksonville’s defense has smothered opposing offenses, but can they win a playoff game with Blake Bortles under center?

8. Chiefs 6-4 (7). The Chiefs are in a free fall and just lost to the Giants. Kansas City’s 5-0 start seems like ages ago.

9. Falcons 6-4 (12). Atlanta escaped Seattle with a victory to keep alive its playoff hopes.

10. Panthers 7-3 (10). The Panthers return from a bye week to face the Jets on the road.

11. Seahawks 6-4 (8). Seattle will be without Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman the rest of the season. Russell Wilson will need to play at an MVP level to give the Seahawks a shot at the postseason.

12. Lions 6-4 (14). Detroit has won three straight and now gets the Vikings on Thanksgiving in an NFC North showdown.

13. Titans 6-4 (9). The Titans were embarrassed by the Steelers. They might be a one-and-done team in the playoffs.

14. Ravens 5-5 (20). Somehow the Ravens are the sixth seed in the AFC after shutting out the Packers.

15. Cowboys 5-5 (13). Dak Prescott played the worst game of his career against the Eagles. The Cowboys might be done.

16. Redskins 4-6 (16). The Redskins play teams tough but can’t find ways to hold on. Washington allowed New Orleans to rally.

17. Bills 5-5 (15). It’s safe to say the Nathan Peterman experiment was abysmal.

18. Chargers 4-6 (24). The Chargers dropped a 50-burger on the Bills and sit one game behind for the sixth seed.

19. Raiders 4-6 (18). Oakland was embarrassed on both sides of the ball against the Patriots in Mexico. The Raiders responded by firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday.

20. Cardinals 4-6 (17). Adrian Peterson and the Cardinals struggled against Houston.

21. Packers 5-5 (19). Brett Hundley isn’t an NFL starting quarterback.

22. Texans 4-6 (22). Tom Savage finally had a pulse versus Arizona.

23. Bengals 4-6 (26). Cincinnati handed Denver its sixth straight loss.

24. Jets 4-6 (25). New York returns from a bye to face Carolina.

25. Dolphins 4-6 (23). Jay Cutler might be regretting ending his retirement.

26. Broncos 3-7 (21). Denver has no quarterback and just fired its offensive coordinator.

27. Buccaneers 4-6 (28). Make that two straight wins for FitzMagic.

28. Bears 3-7 (27). The Bears lost a close one to the Lions in Week 11.

29. Colts 3-7 (29). The Colts come back from a bye week to host the Titans.

30. Giants 2-8 (31). Giants fans finally had something to smile about after New York defeated the Chiefs in overtime.

31. 49ers 1-9 (30). The 49ers return from a bye week to host the Seahawks

32. Browns 0-10 (32). Six more losses to complete the 0-16 season.

Gilbert Manzano covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.