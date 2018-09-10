RJ’s Gilbert Manzano picks NFL division winners, Super Bowl champ

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano predicts the 2018 playoff teams and Super Bowl LIII champion.

Division winners

AFC East: New England Patriots

Non-Patriots fans are hopeful this is the year the evil empire falls. Keep wishing.

AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers

This is probably Le’Veon Bell’s final year in Pittsburgh. It’s now or never for the “Killer Bs” to get to the Super Bowl.

AFC South: Houston Texans

If Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt stay healthy, the Texans will make noise in the AFC.

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense will score often and quickly.

NFC East: New York Giants

Odell Beckham returns healthy and a much richer man. New coach Pat Shurmur gets the team back on track.

NFC North: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be tough to beat with a dominant defense and the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ offense will run smoothly in Year 2 with Steve Sarkisian calling the plays.

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

The stars aligned in L.A. to give the Rams a stacked roster on both sides of the ball.

Wild-card teams

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers

The Jaguars’ defense will carry the team into the postseason despite a sluggish offense. The Chargers are deep enough to survive another injury bug.

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals

The Eagles will struggle early with a Super Bowl hangover but get hot late with a healthy Carson Wentz. David Johnson reaches his lofty goal of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards to lift Arizona to the playoffs.

Championship games

AFC: Patriots vs. Steelers

These two teams didn’t meet in the AFC title game last year for a change. They’ll be the last two standing in the AFC in January.

NFC: Vikings vs. Eagles

In a rematch of last year’s NFC title game, the Vikings get their revenge at home to dethrone the defending champs.

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Vikings

A motivated Tom Brady and Bill Belichick get the job done this year for ring No. 6. One decides to retire during the celebration.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.