ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Raiders/NFL

RJ’s Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney talk Raiders training camp on ESPN Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 4:32 pm
 

Review-Journal Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken joined RJ sports columnist Ed Graney on ESPN Las Vegas Wednesday to preview training camp.

The Raiders rookies reported to training camp earlier this week while the full roster will report Saturday.

Listen to the full interview here:

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Ed Graney can be heard on ESPN Las Vegas (100.9 FM and 1100 AM) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like