Las Vegas fans of Raider Nation celebrated the start of the team’s preseason in a big way Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus to cheer the Raiders, who lost to the Cardinals in Arizona, 20-10.

Dubbed the “Raiders Watch Party,” the event featured the Raiderettes cheer squad and other performances. Gifts were thrown to fans in the stands.

The event was shown live on Fox (Ch. 5, KVVU).