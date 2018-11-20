Saints continue to dominate, stay atop RJ’s NFL rankings

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to teammate Zach Line during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New Orleans.

1. Saints 9-1 (1). The defending champion Eagles were the latest team to get steamrolled by the Saints. Drew Brees is currently operating a juggernaut that can’t be stopped.

2. Rams 10-1 (3). For the first time this season, pundits had doubts about the Rams with the loss of Cooper Kupp. The doubt is gone as the Rams defeated the Chiefs in a memorable shootout.

3. Steelers 7-2-1 (4). Pittsburgh rallied from a 16-0 deficit against the Jaguars to extend its winning streak to six.

4. Chiefs 9-2 (2). Patrick Mahomes had his worst game of his young career but still threw for six touchdowns against the Rams.

5. Patriots 7-3 (6). The Patriots return from a bye week to play the Jets on the road.

6. Bears 7-3 (9). The Bears proved they control the NFC North by beating the Vikings last week.

7. Texans 7-3 (10). Houston escaped Washington with a win to extend its streak to seven.

8. Chargers 7-3 (5). Just when everyone was starting believe in the Chargers, they lose to the Broncos at home.

9. Panthers 6-4 (7). The Panthers have serious issues after falling to the Lions.

10. Vikings 5-4-1 (8). The Kirk Cousins-led Vikings might just be a wildcard team. They keep losing to Super Bowl contenders.

11. Ravens 5-5 (17). Lamar Jackson dazzled in his starting debut, rushing for 117 yards on 27 carries versus the Bengals.

12. Seahawks 5-5 (18). Russell Wilson’s magic kept the Seahawks’ postseason hopes alive with a win against the Packers.

13. Colts 5-5 (19). The Colts climbed back to .500 after crushing the Titans. The offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in the past five games.

14. Packers 4-5-1 (11). Mike McCarthy’s days might be numbered as coach of the Packers after the latest letdown.

15. Cowboys 5-5 (20). The trade for Amari Cooper has benefited Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ running game.

16. Redskins 6-4 (12). The Redskins’ playoff hopes probably went down with Alex Smith’s season-ending injury.

17. Bengals 5-5 (13). Cincinnati badly misses A.J. Green. They haven’t won a game during the wide receiver’s absence.

18. Titans 5-5 (14). The Titans went from beating the Patriots to getting crushed by the Colts.

19. Eagles 4-6 (15). Might be time to fork the Eagles. They’ve dug themselves a huge hole.

20. Falcons 4-6 (16). The Falcons can’t figure it out this season when the game gets tight in the fourth quarter.

21. Dolphins 5-5 (21). Miami returns from a bye week to play the Colts on the road.

22. Lions 4-6 (25). Matthew Stafford and the Lions pulled off the upset against the Panthers.

23. Broncos 4-6 (26). Chargers’ Keenan Allen said the Broncos suck, but that wasn’t the case last week.

24. Browns 3-6-1 (23). The Browns come off a bye week to face the Bengals on the road.

25. Jaguars 3-7 (22). The Jaguars blew a 16-0 start against the Steelers. It’s been that type of season for them.

26. Giants 3-7 (27). Saquon Barkley and the Giants have found a rhythm on offense.

27. Buccaneers 3-7 (24). The Bucs went back to Jameis Winston as the starter last week. Stick with a decision, Tampa Bay.

28. Bills 3-7 (28). Buffalo returns from a bye week to host the Jaguars.

29. 49ers 2-8 (30). San Francisco travels to Tampa Bay after a bye week.

30. Jets 3-7 (31). The Jets host the Patriots after a bye week. It might get ugly.

31. Raiders 2-8 (32). Sideline drama didn’t stop the Raiders from pulling off an upset against the Cardinals.

32. Cardinals 2-8 (29). Losing to the Raiders at home gave the Cardinals the final slot on these rankings.

