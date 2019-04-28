Saints draft Bishop Gorman grad Alize Mack in seventh round

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL draft.

Mack (6 feet 4 inches, 249 pounds) was the 17th choice of the final round.

He caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Saints Nation I’m so emotional right now…I promise you, you’re going to get everything I got! I’m so thankful for this opportunity! LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! #Saints — Alizé Mack (@AlizeMack97) April 27, 2019