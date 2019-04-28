MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Saints draft Bishop Gorman grad Alize Mack in seventh round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2019 - 6:02 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2019 - 6:13 pm

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL draft.

Mack (6 feet 4 inches, 249 pounds) was the 17th choice of the final round.

He caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

