‘Serious’ talks for name change to Oakland’s Coliseum

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Even if the Raiders return to Oakland in 2019, they’ve likely played their final game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, said Tuesday that negotiations are progressing in a naming-rights deal for the stadium. Recent names for the site include McAfee Coliseum, Overstock.com Coliseum and most recently O.co Coliseum.

No sponsor was assigned during the Raiders’ and Oakland Athletics’ past three seasons.

The A’s are sure to call the venue — whatever it’s named — home in 2019. The Raiders, whose stadium lease expired following the 2018 season, have not publicly ruled out the possibility, as they explore their options.

“It’s fair to say we’re in some rather serious discussions with a prospective naming-rights partner,” McKibben said in a phone interview. He did not divulge the potential partner’s identity.

