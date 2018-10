This week’s NFL games to be broadcast in the Las Vegas valley.

San Francisco 49ers defensive players hit a goal post with a logo for breast cancer awareness while warming up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Thursday

Denver at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network.

Sunday

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Chargers at London, 6:30 a.m., KLAS-8.

New England at Chicago, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Cincinnnati at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

New York Giants at Atlanta, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes.