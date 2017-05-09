Times set for Raiders presesaon schedule

OAKLAND, Calif. — A range of dates with inexact kickoff times were announced last month when the Raiders’ preseason schedule was released. On Tuesday, the specifics were finalized.
The Raiders will open their preseason Aug. 12 for a Saturday night game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.
Geographically speaking, that’s about as close to Las Vegas the Raiders will come in 2017, the four-plus hour commute roughly the same as their Dec. 31 season finale versus the L.A. Chargers in Carson, California.
Here is the full schedule.
Regular-season dates and times were announced last month (all times PT).
PRESEASON
Aug. 12 at Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 vs. L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Sept. 10: at Titans, 10 a.m., CBS
Sept. 17: vs. Jets, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Sept. 24: at Redskins, 5:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 1: at Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Oct. 8: vs. Ravens, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Oct. 15: vs. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Oct. 19: vs. Chiefs, 5:25 p.m., NFL Network
Oct. 29: at Bills, 10 a.m., CBS
Nov. 5: at Dolphins, 5:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 19: vs. Patriots (in Mexico City), 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 26: vs. Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Dec. 3: vs. Giants, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Dec. 10: at Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS
Dec. 17: vs. Cowboys, 5:30 p.m. NBC
Dec. 25: at Eagles, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31: at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS