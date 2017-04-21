Troubled Joe Mixon impressed Raiders during visit

Running back Joe Mixon runs a drill at Oklahoma's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Norman, Okla. The event is to showcase players for the upcoming NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Running back Joe Mixon runs a drill at Oklahoma's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Norman, Okla. The event is to showcase players for the upcoming NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Joe Mixon was not the victim of a punch he threw in 2014, that title reserved to the woman whose facial bones he shattered, hours after his 18th birthday.

She was the one who underwent an eight-hour surgery. She was the one who couldn’t feel the left side of her face for six months, she told The Oklahoman, and became a target for harrassment from college-football fans.

Mixon is still feeling the impact, though, leading up to next week’s draft.

NFL teams have questions. The Raiders liked his answers.

The former Oklahoma running back has gone from city to city, team to team, his number of official pre-draft visits tallying well into the double-digits. At each stop, he has been interviewed, as coaches and front-office executives look to learn about the person caught on video slugging a woman in the face. Dixon was suspended for a year before he returned to the field, impressing as one of this draft class’s top talents at his position.

Mixon grew up in the Bay Area, a graduate from Oakley High.

He visited the Raiders in March.

“We thought he was a really good kid,” GM Reggie McKenzie said Friday at a press conference. “He came off really well. He explained each and every thing. The questions that we had, he had an explanation. He was upfront about everything. He really came across as a good kid.”

Mixon, 20, was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Each team is allowed to host 30 players for an official pre-draft visit. Because of Mixon’s past and his absence from the 15-minute hotel interviews at the combine, he’s been active during the process, working to distance himself from the past. He attempted another stride Friday, releasing a joint statement with the victim, who received an undisclosed financial settlement to conclude their civil case.

“Going forward, Joe and I agreed we needed to move on from this situation and focus on the future,” Amelia Molitor said. “I’m now planning to attend graduate school. I still plan to speak out and support other people, whether on college campuses or elsewhere, who are faced with overcoming difficult circumstances that have attracted intense public scrutiny. I’m finished talking about what happened that night with Joe. It’s time to move on from that. I wish Joe the best of luck in his future.”

Mixon said: “I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately. I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me. That’s not the way I was raised. I think she understands that. Talking together helps move us past what happened. I know I have to keep working to be a better person, and this is another step in that direction. I love working with kids, and I’m looking for more chances to do that kind of work. I want to lead a life that inspires them, and I hope I can lead by example from today forward.”

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas.

Contact Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.