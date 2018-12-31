Turnovers cost Raiders in 35-3 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders committed four turnovers on their first four possessions Sunday, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Whatever hope existed for a season-finale upset win, the sort to dine over during the offseason, quickly fizzled in a 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
And so, 2018 ends.
The Raiders (4-12) will own the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 67-yard touchdown on the game’s opening possession. Oakland trailed 21-0 about five minutes into the second quarter. To chants of “MVP!” Mahomes hit DeMarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter, further distancing the two teams.
Their seasons already were moving in distinct directions.
With the win, Kansas City (12-4) clinched homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
