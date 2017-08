The Raiders returned to the practice field Tuesday following the team’s first preseason game last weekend, a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

The Raiders returned to the practice field Tuesday following the team’s first preseason game last weekend, a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

The team saw Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack return to the field, and quarterback Derek Carr and the offense clicked well.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the day.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.