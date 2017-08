The Raiders were back at it today in Napa, Calif., for training camp.

Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper out again, EJ Manuel favored at backup QB (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Today’s practice included three rookies and Amari Cooper not practicing and the backup quarterback job still up for grabs.

The Review-Journal’s Michael Gehlken recaps Day six of Raiders camp and gives a preview of Saturday’s practice in the video above.

