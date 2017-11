The Raiders got back on track after defeating the Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday.

Vegas Nation: Derek Carr throws for 300 yards again

Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 300 yards for the third straight game and running back Marshawn Lynch found the end zone twice.

