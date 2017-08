After a busy day off the field, the Raiders returned Tuesday for a sluggish practice. Head coach Jack Del Rio wasn’t pleased with the team’s effort.

Vegas Nation: Jack Del Rio not happy with team's effort (Zac Pacleb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t participate. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken provide the injury update and more.

