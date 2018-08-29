Raiders/NFL

Vegas Nation: Raiders prep for final preseason game — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2018 - 9:05 pm
 

Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports from Alameda as the Raiders get ready for their last preseason game.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like