Raiders rookie cornerback Gareon Conley again wasn’t practicing Thursday, but became the focus of the final training camp practice ahead of the team’s first preseason game on Saturday in Arizona.

Vegas Nation: Raiders' Conley says he doesn't have shin splints (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders rookie cornerback Gareon Conley again wasn’t practicing Thursday, but became the focus of the final training camp practice ahead of the team’s first preseason game on Saturday in Arizona.

Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken has the latest from Raiders camp in Napa, Calif.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.