Vegas Nation: Raiders secondary struggles against Cardinals

The Raiders lost to the Cardinals 20-10 to open the 2017 preseason on Saturday. Quarterback EJ Manuel completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards in his Raiders debut.

The Raiders lost to the Cardinals 20-10 to open the 2017 preseason on Saturday. Quarterback EJ Manuel completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards in his Raiders debut.

Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack didn’t play.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the game.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.