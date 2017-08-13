ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Raiders/NFL

Vegas Nation: Raiders secondary struggles against Cardinals

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2017 - 1:57 am
 

The Raiders lost to the Cardinals 20-10 to open the 2017 preseason on Saturday. Quarterback EJ Manuel completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards in his Raiders debut.

Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack didn’t play.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the game.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like