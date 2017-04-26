Who will Raiders take with 24th overall pick in NFL Draft?

Linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) runs the 40-yard dash during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

What will the Raiders do with the 24th overall selection in Thursday’s NFL Draft? Here’s who some Review-Journal staffers think they will pick:

Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken:

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida. If he’s the last available linebacker on whom the Raiders have a first-round grade, I wouldn’t put it past Reggie McKenzie to trade up for him. Davis checks all the boxes, and he might not be available otherwise.

Columnist Ed Graney:

Kevin King, CB, Washington. What’s better than filling an obvious need while also bringing a player home (King prepped at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High) at the same time? Well, until his home becomes Las Vegas.

Columnist Ron Kantowski:

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. I was going to go with another linebacker, Zach Cunningham. But he’s a Vanderbilt guy — not the Raiders’ style. Foster has issues with hospital workers and urine samples. Which is exactly the Raiders’ style.

Reporter Mark Anderson:

Hassan Reddick, LB, Temple. There’s a danger he might not last to the No. 24 pick, but if Reddick is there, the Raiders need to jump all over him.

Sports Editor Bill Bradley

Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA. McKinley’s versatility against some of the Pac-12 prolific offense make him stand out. And he should be a Top 20 pick, but might fall because he is not pegged to one position.

