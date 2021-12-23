1 year later, Derek Carr’s words about finishing ring loud

Derek Carr issued a mandate at the end of last season about emphasizing the importance of finishing. A year later, the Raiders have a chance to make good on that directive.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) addresses the media after an NFL football game where the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns, 16-14, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Eleven months and 12 days ago, Derek Carr spoke to reporters via Zoom immediately after the Raiders ended their 2020 season with a win over the Denver Broncos.

Nearly a year later, the mandate he delivered in that interview, and the Raiders’ ability to carry it out, could end up defining their current season while also setting the tone for an incredibly important offseason.

In many ways, the victory over Denver was a hollow achievement given the severe damage done by the fives losses over the previous six games that preceded it. For the second straight year, their inability to play good football down the stretch turned their season sideways.

Beating the Broncos on the last play of an otherwise meaningless game changed none of that.

Carr, though, felt differently. The way he saw it, the Raiders’ willingness to fight to the bitter end on a bone-chillingly cold day was an investment. What it lacked in immediate payoff, it could more than make up for in future dividends.

“I can almost guarantee you that from here on out, you’re going to hear me talk about finish, finish, finish,” Carr at the time. “We’re going to finish practice. We’re going to finish everything we do. It’s going to be something that has to be a point of emphasis for us. When you make things a point of emphasis, especially when you work at them, they get better.”

Nearly a year later, Carr’s words ring especially loud.

In spite of everything the Raiders have gone through, including losing their head coach and releasing breakout wide receiver Henry Ruggs before they got to their bye week, they have somehow managed to work their way back into playoff contention.

With three games remaining in the season, including Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders have put themselves in position to play important games in December and early January.

“We all know in this game it’s not about how you start it’s how you finish,” said Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman. ”Right now, if we win out these three games, there’s a chance.”

From this point forward the Raiders are facing must-win situations in order to secure their spot in the postseason. And that beats the alternative by a long shot.

“That’s why you work so hard in the offseason. That’s why you put all the time in,” Carr said. “This is why you do that. To be able to have a chance to get in.”

Taking advantage of the opportunity means heeding Carr’s words from last January. “None of that matters unless we beat the Broncos,” Carr said.

And then the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It’s a great opportunity. For our team, for our organization,” Carr said. “Among everything that’s happened, that we’re still in it.”

None of which happens without the Raiders beating the Browns on Monday in Cleveland to get their record to 7-7. That win, along with the Chargers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Green Bay Packers, among other developments, opened the door for the Raiders to re-enter the playoff chase in a meaningful way.

It also affirmed, for the moment anyway, that this Raiders group, despite losing five of its last seven games, might be built a bit differently than the 2019 and 2020 teams that played themselves out of contention.

“That’s why all along, we’ve been through some things as a team and it’s been a little adversity, but we keep coming to work. We keep working,” Carr said. “That’s why I keep believing in our team because of the leadership and the guys we have in the locker room.”

The win over the Browns wasn’t particularly memorable, and aesthetically it’s a performance the Raiders likely forgot as soon as it was over.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty,” Carr said. “Only thing matters is we won.”

And in the process, put themselves in position to make good on a mandate Carr issued nearly one year ago.

“This is the time to get hot,” Carr said. “Hopefully it will be our time this year.”

