2 Las Vegas radio stations to emphasize Raiders coverage
Vincent Bonsignore, the Review-Journal’s lead Raiders beat writer, will host “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore” Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KOMP-FM, 92.3, was named Monday as the Raiders’ flagship radio station in Las Vegas, and KRLV-AM, 920, is reformatting its schedule to provide year-round information on the NFL team.
Vincent Bonsignore, the Review-Journal’s lead Raiders beat writer, will host a daily radio show beginning Aug. 3 on that station. The show “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore” will air Mondays through Fridays from 4-6 p.m.
“The Raiders are an iconic and storied franchise beginning a new chapter in an iconic city, and I cannot wait to bring our listeners inside access to the club on a daily basis,” Bonsignore said. “This is a team full of great personalities with a desire to bring its new city a championship. Listeners are going to love getting to know each and every one of these guys.”
The three other shows also will emphasize coverage of the Raiders.
Former first-round NFL draft pick and nine-year veteran Mike Pritchard will co-host “Pritch & Clay” from 7-10 a.m. Longtime Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick hosts a show from noon-2 p.m., and “Silver & Black Today” is from 2-4 p.m.
KRLV-AM, 920, daily local lineup
7-10 a.m. — “Pritch & Clay”
Noon-2 p.m. — “The JT the Brick Show”
2-4 p.m. — “Silver & Black Today”
4-6 p.m. — “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore”