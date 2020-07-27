2 Las Vegas radio stations to emphasize Raiders coverage

Vincent Bonsignore, the Review-Journal’s lead Raiders beat writer, will host “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore” Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

KOMP-FM, 92.3, was named Monday as the Raiders’ flagship radio station in Las Vegas, and KRLV-AM, 920, is reformatting its schedule to provide year-round information on the NFL team.

Vincent Bonsignore, the Review-Journal’s lead Raiders beat writer, will host a daily radio show beginning Aug. 3 on that station. The show “In the Huddle with Vincent Bonsignore” will air Mondays through Fridays from 4-6 p.m.

“The Raiders are an iconic and storied franchise beginning a new chapter in an iconic city, and I cannot wait to bring our listeners inside access to the club on a daily basis,” Bonsignore said. “This is a team full of great personalities with a desire to bring its new city a championship. Listeners are going to love getting to know each and every one of these guys.”

The three other shows also will emphasize coverage of the Raiders.

Former first-round NFL draft pick and nine-year veteran Mike Pritchard will co-host “Pritch & Clay” from 7-10 a.m. Longtime Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick hosts a show from noon-2 p.m., and “Silver & Black Today” is from 2-4 p.m.

