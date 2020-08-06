2 Raiders added to COVID-19 reserve list

Crosby becomes the team’s first projected starter to be placed on the list, which indicates either a positive test or known close exposure.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Rod Smith were added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Crosby is the team’s first projected starter to receive such a designation.

The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan played in all 16 games for the Raiders last season, starting 10.

He was a breakout star on the maligned defensive line, recording 10 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss. Crosby also forced four fumbles.

Smith goes on the list a day after fellow running back Devontae Booker was removed from it. Players can go on the list due to either a positive test or a known exposure.

No additional players elected to opt-out of the 2020 season ahead of Thursday’s 1 p.m. deadline.

