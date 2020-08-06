2 Raiders added to COVID-19 reserve list
Crosby becomes the team’s first projected starter to be placed on the list, which indicates either a positive test or known close exposure.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Rod Smith were added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Crosby is the team’s first projected starter to receive such a designation.
The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan played in all 16 games for the Raiders last season, starting 10.
He was a breakout star on the maligned defensive line, recording 10 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss. Crosby also forced four fumbles.
Smith goes on the list a day after fellow running back Devontae Booker was removed from it. Players can go on the list due to either a positive test or a known exposure.
No additional players elected to opt-out of the 2020 season ahead of Thursday’s 1 p.m. deadline.
